Police: 13-year-old girl shot in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenage girl was shot while visiting family in Southwest Philadelphia, police say. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 2600 block of South 65th Street. 

Ten people were inside the home at the time and police believe one of them was the intended target. 

The 13-year-old victim was shot in the shoulder and rushed to the hospital. 

No further information is available at this time. 



First published on February 7, 2023 / 5:22 AM

