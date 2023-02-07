Police: 13-year-old girl shot in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenage girl was shot while visiting family in Southwest Philadelphia, police say. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 2600 block of South 65th Street.
Ten people were inside the home at the time and police believe one of them was the intended target.
The 13-year-old victim was shot in the shoulder and rushed to the hospital.
No further information is available at this time.
