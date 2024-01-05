Poconos ski resorts' are looking forward to the weekend's winter storm

Skiers ready for the real snow in the Poconos with anticipated weekend storm

Skiers ready for the real snow in the Poconos with anticipated weekend storm

POCONOS, Pa. (CBS) — Snow is always welcome news for ski resorts. While the mountains are covered with man made snow right now, skiers say there's nothing quite like the real stuff.

Some argue it's nearly the perfect day to go skiing.

"It's one of my favorite parts of winter, going on a ski trip. I try to go once a year and do this," John Sebastiani said.

What many say could make it even better, is real snow.

Right now, 100% of what's on the trails is man made.

Camelback Resort's Marketing Director Molly Coneybeer says she can't remember the last time it snowed here.

"I really couldn't even tell you. If I can't remember, it's been way too long," Coneybeer said.

This weekend is about to change that. An incoming storm is expected to drop several inches on the trails.

"Our groomers are on standby all night so as the snow comes down, they'll continue to groom it onto the slopes. We have our plow trucks in the parking lots ready to rock 'n' roll." Coneybeer said.

Despite Mother Nature bringing some of the real stuff this weekend, Camelback says it's still going to make some of the fake stuff, that's just to prolong the winters here.

"We're having a rough start but we're excited about the snow this weekend," season pass holder A.J. Jacob said.

Jacob can't wait to ski on fresh snow. She's hoping more of the trails open after the storm.

"It'll be really exciting to really stretch our legs this season. Get the season started," Jacob said.

The resort expects to see a bump in guests after the weekend weather. They're hopeful for more snowstorms this season.

"I wish this could happen every day. we'll take 8 inches of snow every single night if we could," Coneybeer said.

Time will tell if Mother Nature listens.