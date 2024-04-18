Pocono Palace Resort in East Stroudsburg closing after nearly 50 years in the romance business

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (CBS) - After decades of hosting honeymooners and couples searching for romance, the iconic Pocono Palace Resort in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, is set to close in May.

The hotel, marketed as a "romantic retreat in the Heart of the Pocono Mountains," with its famous heart-shaped baths and champagne glass whirlpool tub, first opened in 1976.

A statement posted on the Palace's website explains that the property was "sold to a buyer who approached our ownership company, and the transition of title is set for May 2."

The Pocono Palace was the third property added to what's now known as the Cove Pocono Resorts portfolio. The Cove Haven Resort opened in 1958, followed by the Paradise Stream Resort in 1971.

According to Cove Pocono Resorts, those properties are not closing.

"We want to express our gratitude for all the memories created at Pocono Palace Resort. While we navigate through these changes, we hope to continue serving you at our other Resorts and appreciate your understanding during this time," the statement continued.

Anyone with a reservation booked beyond May 1, 2024, will be contacted by Cove Pocono Resorts to reschedule their stay at another property.

A history of hosting honeymooners

Before the Palace's opening, Cove Haven and Paradise Stream helped solidify the Poconos' reputation in the 1960s and '70s as the "The Honeymoon Capital of the World."

The iconic "Sweetheart Tub" was first introduced at Cove Haven by hotel owner Morris B. Wilkins in 1963, and was featured in Life Magazine in 1971.

Twenty years later in 1991, the Palace opened the "Roman Towers" suite, complete with four levels, a heart-shaped private pool and a 7-foot-tall champagne glass whirlpool tub for two.

Vintage Poconos resorts find popularity on social media

Videos about Pocono Palace have racked up millions of views on TikTok and Instagram, featuring tours of the adults-only resort's romance-inspired rooms and accommodations.

A video posted by the account A Pretty Cool Hotel Tour in 2023 of a pink-painted champagne tub painted pink racked up 1.3 million views. More recently, a series of videos from A Pretty Cool Hotel Tour posted in March touring the Palace's different suites and lamenting the impending closure has more than 2.5 million combined views.