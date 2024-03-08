A hidden gem found within the Pocono Mountains at The Lodge at Woodloch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nestled in the heart of Hawley, Pennsylvania, stands an oasis of rejuvenation, reconnection, and holistic well-being. For the Pocono Mountains, The Lodge at Woodloch was the pioneer in the luxury, destination spa space.

The Lodge is one of three locations of the internationally renowned, Woodloch Properties, including Woohloch Pines and Woodloch Springs. Over 65 years, and counting, they pride themselves on their independent strengths, but they unanimously share one foundation: hospitality. The Lodge at Woodloch intentionally caters to individuals who value deep, restorative connections, whether your wellness comes in numbers, or you enjoy caring for yourself. You do not need to be a guest to pamper yourself. You just need to be 16 and older for this resort!

As someone who personally values and practices holistic well-being, The Lodge has hit the mark with their extensive, unexpected offerings from activities to spa treatments in their newly renovated rooms. There is something for everyone all year long for the nature lover in us as well as the housecat.

Their intention is to allow nature to nurture. They do that in ways of spa treatments, such as their signature massage and contract therapy to their on-site garden for nourishment. Their spa treatment manager explains, "When determining what treatments to offer to our guests, we not only look at the trends but really what has staying power." She explains a number of their newest treatments are evidence-based for overall wellness.

The Lodge has truly thought of each guest's needs by offering a touchless, self-guided treatment for those who desire the benefits of spa treatments without physical touch. They are launching a new Wellness Lounger offering vibrational and binaural experiences that can be utilized as a one-time treatment or as multiple sessions. They are excited to announce the offering of an Ayurvedic treatment menu! The healing benefits of these spa treatments far exceed expectations and offer an opportunity to try these trendy, yet transformative experiences on property. Take a look at the segment to see how they offer contrast therapy!

We all know how beneficial farm-to-fork is to our mind, body and soul and The Lodge took it one step further by having an on-site garden. Guests rave about how flavorful the food is thanks to the lack of time from farm to farm. Sometimes, plucked that very same morning! The chefs pride themselves on the array of menu options featuring what Chef Bill likes to call "a world cuisine!" If counterpart, Olaf, likes his food and presentations rustic, bringing his Mediterranean style to your plate as Bill presents his French culinary knowledge in a classy way. I like to say these polar opposite personalities complement one another just like the perfect pairing of a glass of wine with your plate! I confirmed first-hand that they offer comfort food as well!

Within their culinary world, you are offered an up close and personal experience by partaking in their cooking demonstrations as well as their farm dinners, hosted amid their on-site garden on the farm. It's truly an exquisite wine-paired and chef-lead dinner that you need to experience for yourself!

The Lodge at Woodloch's landscape is ideal for unexpected activities. Soak in nature while relaxing in a hammock between trees, allow the earth to become your meditative yoga mat and allow the nature trail to be the road for fat-tire biking. Inside, unlock your creativity with art classes, set your tastebuds ablaze and indulge in the healing benefits of the spa as they incorporate nature in the most healing of ways. As Rory O'Fee, Marketing Director of Woodloch Properties states, "It is a wellness destination across the board."

Visit Pocono Mountains to plan your trip and watch the Pocono Television Network for insider tips for your trip!