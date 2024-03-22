Pocketalk helping non-English speakers navigate Philadelphia International Airport

New device at Philadelphia International Airport will help non-English speakers navigate TSA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 230,000 people from around the world have traveled to and through Philadelphia International Airport since the start of 2024, according to PHL.

The airport is now trying out new technology that's helping passengers not get lost in translation. It's a hand-held translation device to communicate with passengers in 83 languages.

"This pilot is tested here locally at four out of our six screening locations, including our international terminals," TSA Deputy Federal Secretary Director Christine Assili said, "and it's also available at all checkpoints when needed."

While at those checkpoints, TSA officers use two buttons and the touch screen to record their voice and the device takes it from there.

It translates phrases both visually and verbally ranging from notifying travelers about a carry-on search to asking them to have their boarding passes ready.

The technology also allows officers like Julio Rodriguez to communicate with passengers who may have hearing impairments.

"When they speak into it, it's going to repeat what they say and they can also read it on the screen," Rodriguez said.

The device is called Pocketalk and it's made by the Japan-based company, Sourcenext.

In a statement, Joe Miller, the general manager of North America at Pocketalk, said, "Security isn't an afterthought; it's built into the DNA of every Pocketalk device, and our products are HIPAA and GDPR-compliant. Our unwavering commitment to these values means we do not record conversations. Our mission is to ensure that everyone is able to have a conversation, no matter the language you speak, and no matter where you are in the world."

According to TSA officials, the device also records audio.

"It's better to have this than not to have it," Rodriguez said.

As of now, four devices are being tested at PHL.

With any new program, there are some bugs to work through, including the device picking up ambient noise and not being able to translate words like "pat-down" in some languages.

To work around this, officers are learning to enunciate words more clearly into the device and rephrase commands.

This isn't the only tool the airport is using to help communicate with passengers.

Employees are now wearing badges that list the other languages they speak.

"We hope this not only further engages our multi-lingual speakers, but internally it helps us build our community," PHL Vice President of Business Diversity and Accessibility Denise Bailey said.

As of now, the device is being used in nine other airports across the country.