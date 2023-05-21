Watch CBS News
Plymouth Township police close several roads due to water main break

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, PA (CBS) -- A major water main break in Plymouth Township has shut down several roads Sunday.

The main break is affecting a majority of the township. Some residents may have water with very low pressure, or no water at all, according to town officials.

Germantown Pike between Plymouth Road and Chemical Road are closed in both directions, as well as the off-ramp from the PA Turnpike at Norristown, Plymouth Township police said.

There is no time frame for the repair at this time. 

First published on May 21, 2023 / 9:49 AM

