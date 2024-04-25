Tractor-trailer strikes fire hydrant, sends geyser-like stream of water into air

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) - A tractor-trailer struck a fire hydrant near the Metroplex Shopping Center in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County, sending a massive stream of water that looked like a geyser into the air, according to an Aqua Pennsylvania spokesperson.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 2000 block of Chemical Road behind the Best Buy store on Chemical Road near Gallagher Road.

CBS News Philadelphia

Aqua said the fire hydrant is privately owned but its crews responded because it provides water service through an 8-inch service line.

Crews quickly capped the valve and turned off the heavy stream of water. It left pieces of concrete and a big muddy patch in the area.

Aqua said the incident did not impact the water system.

Plymouth Township police had to block off Gallagher Road while Aqua crews could work. The roadway has since reopened.