Temple coach thrilled Brittney Griner released by Russia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The women's basketball coach at Temple University says her daughter played professional basketball with Brittney Griner. She says they were surprised by the news and it was a long time coming to bring her home.

"It was a shock. It was a shock," Diane Richardson, head coach of Temple women's basketball team, said. "A pleasant shock."

Richardson's excitement says it all. She's thrilled to hear that Brittney Griner was released from Russia.

"Just elated I got the news on my watch while I was at a staff meeting with the coaching staff and we all yelled out finally, finally and we were very happy," Richardson said.

The WNBA star was detained in Russia for months on drug charges and was set free in a one-for-one prisoner swap.

Richardson says it was hard to see videos and pictures of her overseas.

"A tough pill to swallow ever since then and just knowing that she had to go through so much," Richardson said.

Richardson says Griner's return home is something the Temple players and the basketball community as a whole has been hoping and praying for.

"You keep wanting it to happen," Richardson said, "and wanting it to happen, it's been so long that you kind of think is it going to happen? What is the government doing?"

She adds Griner endured so much and is hoping her bubbly spirits can recover from this.

"She is such a happy-go-lucky person and just loves everybody," Richardson said, "and just to have her go through all of that I'm wondering if it broken her spirit she is such a strong person."

While Griner was in Russia the team wore shooting shirts that said "We are BG" and they're thankful that no one everyone gave up on her.