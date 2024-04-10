Kids dreamed up a new playground for Paulsboro, New Jersey. Volunteers brought it to life.

About 130 volunteers came together to build a new playground in Paulsboro, New Jersey

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — About 130 volunteers, including workers with Atlantic City Electric, came together Wednesday to build a new playground in Paulsboro.

The playground at Buck Street Park was built in about six hours.

Local students designed the playground in January, and adults built the equipment based on the students' suggestions.

"This is going to be amazing," volunteer Bert Lopez said. "If you'd seen what it was, it was basically an empty lot."

Rejean Elam grew up near the park and volunteered to build the new playground.

"It feels great," Elam said. "Just to be able to give back to my town, give back to my community, help out the future."

Atlantic City Electric, Gateway Community Action Partnership and the borough of Paulsboro partnered with KABOOM! to build the playground.

KABOOM! is a nationwide effort to end playspace inequity, which, according to the nonprofit, happens when children, particularly children of color, do not get the chance to play on a playground.