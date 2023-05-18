Planet Fitness offers high schoolers free summer passes

Planet Fitness invites high school students to work out for free this summer season

Planet Fitness invites high school students to work out for free this summer season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Summer is almost here and that means students will have a lot more free time on their hands. For a third year, Planet Fitness is inviting high schoolers to work out for free during the summer season.

Students between the ages of 14-19 have the opportunity to work out for free at any of the 2,400 Planet Fitness locations nationwide now through Aug. 31.

According to a new study commissioned by Planet Fitness, it was found that 61% of American teens struggle with mental health, and 93% enjoy how fitness can positively impact their lives.

A new Planet Fitness has opened in Spring Garden where the teens have access to new equipment and fitness classes.

"We wanted to give teens access to our judgment-free, safe, comfortable, non-intimidating workout environment," Director of Operations at Planet Fitness Rodney Ash said.

In addition, all of the students who sign up, are able to enter the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Contest. Five lucky students will win $10,000 individual academic scholarships via a TikTok video submission contest.

High schoolers can visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass to register for the Summer Pass program.