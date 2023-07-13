New Jersey pizza shop uses robot chefs to crank out nearly 4K pies a week

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a chance that the next slice of pizza you eat may have been made by a robot! One New Jersey pizzeria has already automated its assembly line and is cranking out pies faster than ever.

Pizza HQ in Woodland Park, New Jersey, is making about 4,000 pies a week with their robot chefs.

They still have about 20 human employees.

Their main business comes from schools and large events, so the automation helps keep the pies consistent while not compromising on taste.

More restaurants are turning to robots. White Castle is testing a robot that can work the fryer and Mcdonald's built a test restaurant in Texas where drive-thru customers pick up their orders from a conveyer system.