Pirates reportedly hire Sarah Gelles as assistant general manager

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates are continuing to make history by reportedly hiring a new assistant general manager, Sarah Gelles.

Gelles joins a baseball operations department that already includes Caitlyn Callahan, who made history in 2022 as the Pirates' first uniformed coach.

For the past five seasons, Gelles, a Philadelphia native, was the Houston Astros' Research and Development Department Director.

During that time span, the Astors won their division four times, two American League Pennants, and a World Series.

This represents a bit of a homecoming for Gelles who was an intern with the Pirates in 2009.

The majority of Gelles's more than a decade in professional baseball was spent with Orioles who she was with from 2011-2018. She was their coordinator of baseball analytics and then in 2014 was promoted to director of baseball analytics.

