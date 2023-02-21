Pittsburgh Pirates pause spring training workout after guest suffers cardiac event
BRADENTON, Fla. (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Pirates halted their spring training workout for a short while on Tuesday morning as EMS crews responded to an incident on the ball field.
Practice was paused for approximately 20 minutes as crews assessed the situation.
KDKA's Rich Walsh later reported that the person who suffered the medical event was a guest of the Pirates.
There was a cardiac event and Pirates medical director, Dr. Pat DeMeo, performed CPR. The guest was resuscitated and taken away by ambulance to a Florida hospital.
The guest was conscious and alert while he was being transported to the hospital.
Practice was then resumed on another field.
