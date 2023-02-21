Pittsburgh Pirates pause spring training workout after guest suffers cardiac event

BRADENTON, Fla. (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Pirates halted their spring training workout for a short while on Tuesday morning as EMS crews responded to an incident on the ball field.

Ambulance is here at Pirate City. Dr. Pat DeMeo is attending to someone on the field. Will update as soon as I find out more info information @KDKA pic.twitter.com/4lUup5htR4 — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) February 21, 2023

Practice was paused for approximately 20 minutes as crews assessed the situation.

Practice was paused for about 15-20 minutes. Man taken off the field on a stretcher to ambulance. The players were all standing in the middle of field one watching @KDKA pic.twitter.com/93DSa4n2EF — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) February 21, 2023

KDKA's Rich Walsh later reported that the person who suffered the medical event was a guest of the Pirates.

The visitor was a member of the local chamber of commerce. He was a guest of the Pirates for practice. He is fully responsive when he left Pirate City. @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) February 21, 2023

There was a cardiac event and Pirates medical director, Dr. Pat DeMeo, performed CPR. The guest was resuscitated and taken away by ambulance to a Florida hospital.

What I know about what happened moments ago at Pirates City today is they Dr. Pat DeMeo is a HERO. He saved a 69 year old man’s life, a guest of the Pirates. DeMeo performed CPR and shocked the man back to life. @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) February 21, 2023

The guest was conscious and alert while he was being transported to the hospital.

Practice was then resumed on another field.