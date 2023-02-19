Watch CBS News
Pipe bomb found in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A pipe bomb with an unknown powder inside of it was recovered in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section Sunday, police say. 

The incident happened at the intersection of Blakiston Lane and Frankford Avenue just before 2 p.m.

Police say the 18 inch, PVC pipe bomb with capped ends and black powder on it was found by a passerby. 

The device was removed by bomb squad and taken back to their headquarters. 

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 19, 2023 / 4:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

