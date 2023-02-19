Pipe bomb found in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A pipe bomb with an unknown powder inside of it was recovered in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section Sunday, police say.

The incident happened at the intersection of Blakiston Lane and Frankford Avenue just before 2 p.m.

Police say the 18 inch, PVC pipe bomb with capped ends and black powder on it was found by a passerby.

The device was removed by bomb squad and taken back to their headquarters.