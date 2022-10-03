Water main break forces Pine Run Elementary School in Bucks County to close on Monday
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Pine Run Elementary School in Bucks County will be closed on Monday due to a water main break interrupting service to the school building, the Central Bucks School District announced on Sunday night.
The district said that the status of the building and repair will be provided as updates become available.
