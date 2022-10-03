Watch CBS News
Water main break forces Pine Run Elementary School in Bucks County to close on Monday

Water main break forces Pine Run Elementary School in New Britain, Bucks County to close on Monday
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Pine Run Elementary School in Bucks County will be closed on Monday due to a water main break interrupting service to the school building, the Central Bucks School District announced on Sunday night.  

Due to a water main break that is interrupting service to the school building, there will be no school for students...

Posted by Central Bucks School District on Sunday, October 2, 2022

The district said that the status of the building and repair will be provided as updates become available. 

