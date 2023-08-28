Watch CBS News
Residents upset after large car rally takes over shopping center parking lot in Pike Creek, Delaware

PIKE CREEK, Del. (CBS) -- People in Pike Creek, Delaware, are demanding action after a large car rally took over a shopping center parking lot over the weekend.

Neighbors captured video of the chaos at the Pike Creek shopping center Saturday night, which left the pavement covered in tire marks.

At least a hundred cars were at the rally, according to Delaware State Police. Many were spinning their tires, doing dangerous and illegal stunts.

State Representative Michael Ramone is working on passing updated legislation that would provide tougher punishment for anyone taking part in these events.

"I think you start taking away their cars, you start taking away their licenses, you start suspending their registrations. Fines - they seem to find money to pay fines, but we've got to do things more significant," Ramone said.

Delaware State Police said they were able to break up the crowd with the help of other agencies.

They also said there were no accidents, arrests or injuries reported.

