Berwyn YMCA to host pickleball tournament for elite professionals and amateurs

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

BERWYN, Pa. (CBS) -- A big pickleball tournament is coming to the Philadelphia region! The Association of Pickleball Players is hosting a tournament for both elite professionals and amateurs.

Events for the tournament start on Wednesday, with the amateur doubles competition. It will run through next Sunday.

The events are going on at the Upper Main Line YMCA in Berwyn. Tickets are $15 for each day of competition for adults, and children under the age of 12 get in free.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 1:13 PM

