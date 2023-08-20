Berwyn YMCA to host pickleball tournament for elite professionals and amateurs

Pickleball injuries on the rise, expected to climb to nearly $400 million in 2023

Pickleball injuries on the rise, expected to climb to nearly $400 million in 2023

Pickleball injuries on the rise, expected to climb to nearly $400 million in 2023

BERWYN, Pa. (CBS) -- A big pickleball tournament is coming to the Philadelphia region! The Association of Pickleball Players is hosting a tournament for both elite professionals and amateurs.

RELATED: Pickleball injuries growing as sport's popularity rises

Events for the tournament start on Wednesday, with the amateur doubles competition. It will run through next Sunday.

The events are going on at the Upper Main Line YMCA in Berwyn. Tickets are $15 for each day of competition for adults, and children under the age of 12 get in free.

ALSO SEE: Yes, pickleball is a professional sport. Here's how much top players make.