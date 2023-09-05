Pop-up Pickleball courts are coming to Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's one of the fastest-growing sports in America.

Now, pickleball courts are coming to Center City.

Dilworth Park will soon be home to the pop-up courts, courtesy of a company called "City Pickle".

Two outdoor temporary courts will be available to rent from this Thursday through Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Courts cost $40 an hour and paddles are an additional $6 each with up to six players permitted per court.