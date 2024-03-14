Washington Township students celebrate Pi Day collecting food for local charity

Pi Day celebration at Washington Township High School gives back to local food pantry

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- To celebrate Pi Day, Washington Township High School students have been collecting canned goods all week through their Math Honor Society for their Pi Day Collection.

"If you bring in at least five cans, you can get extra credit - to be able to put it towards your math grade. So it's very helpful to all the students and it makes all of them participate," Arianna Nelli, a Washington Township senior, said.

"That's why you celebrate with circle foods, because it's a circumference of a circle. I'm so grateful that through Math Honor Society I get to do stuff like this," Washington Township senior Anna Tobler said.

CBS News Philadelphia

Math supervisor Allison Krzyminski oversees the initiative.

"It's been probably about a decade we've been collecting and we just figure it would be a nice way to celebrate Pi Day with our building and our students and give back to the community. I think it's really important for the kids to recognize there's more to the community other than the high school they're in," Krzyminski said.

Friday marks the last day to donate. The items collected will go to the local food pantry Mother's Cupboard.