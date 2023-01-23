Watch CBS News
PHS announces details about Philadelphia Flower Show

"The Garden Electric": More details released on Philadelphia Flower Show
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If this dreary weather has got you down, thoughts of springtime and the Philadelphia Flower Show might help cheer you up.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society released a new video showcasing this year's theme, "The Garden Electric."

The president of the society said horticulture has a way of building community.

Join us for the 2023 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show by PHS on YouTube

"At its core, the flower show is an incredible celebration of our human connection to nature," Matt Rader, President of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society said. "And it gives the most innovative designers here in our city and region and around the world an incredible platform on which to make their voices heard."

An animated rendering shows the concept of the Entrance Garden to the flower show.

The society says guests will experience a jolt of floral magic inside.

The 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show runs from March 4-12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

