Officer killed in a crash mourned by Phoenixville, Pennsylvania police

The Phoenixville Police Department in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is mourning the loss of an officer this week. The department said Officer Arthur "Art" Scena IV was killed in a crash on Sunday.

"It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that the Phoenixville Police Department must announce that we lost one of our own last night," the department said on Facebook on Monday.

The department said the crash occurred in Warminster, Bucks County. More details on that crash were not immediately available.

Scena was a native of Elkins Park who graduated from Cheltenham High School and Montgomery County Community College before attending the county police academy in 2010.

He joined the department in 2019 after working as a corrections officer in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, and previously was an officer in the Philadelphia Housing Authority police and the Chester Police Department.

Scena leaves behind a wife, step-daughter and daughter. A memorial fund in his name is set up with the Phoenixville Federal Bank and Trust and at an online fundraising website.