PHL Live Center Stage returns after 2-year hiatus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A news conference of a different sort on Monday. A local musician and songwriter sang about a Philly event that could change lives.

After a two-year hiatus, PHL Live Center Stage is back.

It's an initiative that helps the area's aspiring performers find a larger audience. There's a real chance they could become stars.

Here's how the event works. Performers submit a three-minute video in one of 10 categories, including rock, hip-hop, gospel, country and jazz.

Grammy award-winning and nominated judges select five finalists in each category. They perform at different venues around the city through the fall.

In December, a winner will be announced at an awards show at World Cafe Live.

Organizers say it will bring something special to the city.

"The beauty of PHL Live, it gives people hope. What the city needs right now is hope. What's missing is hope. So these opportunities that are happening for hope. And even those who don't win still get noticed by some of the producers and writers and creators," Grammy-winning music producer Carvin Haggins said.

