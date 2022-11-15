Watch CBS News
American Airlines flight attendants expected to picket

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tuesday at Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines flight attendants are planning to picket. Other employees for the company are doing the same at other airports across the country.

The group says they want to draw attention to contract proposals that they claim have been ignored by the company's management.

Tuesday's demonstration will last two hours and is not expected to impact service.

CBS3 Staff
November 15, 2022

