American Airlines flight attendants expected to picket
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tuesday at Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines flight attendants are planning to picket. Other employees for the company are doing the same at other airports across the country.
The group says they want to draw attention to contract proposals that they claim have been ignored by the company's management.
Tuesday's demonstration will last two hours and is not expected to impact service.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.