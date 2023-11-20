Watch CBS News
1 critical, multiple people rescued after fire in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section

By Jessica Macaulay, Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was seriously hurt and multiple people were rescued from a burning building after a fire broke out in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia on Monday.  

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a building fire on the 4700 block of Ashburner Street at around 8:30 p.m.

A 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, according to officials. 

Multiple people were rescued from the blaze and one person was given CPR, the fire department said.

Fire crews were able to control the blaze in about 15 minutes. 

The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed. 

First published on November 20, 2023 / 10:11 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

