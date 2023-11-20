1 critical, multiple people rescued after fire in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was seriously hurt and multiple people were rescued from a burning building after a fire broke out in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia on Monday.
The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a building fire on the 4700 block of Ashburner Street at around 8:30 p.m.
A 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, according to officials.
Multiple people were rescued from the blaze and one person was given CPR, the fire department said.
Chopper 3 was over the scene Monday evening.
Fire crews were able to control the blaze in about 15 minutes.
The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed.
