1 critical, multiple people rescued after fire in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was seriously hurt and multiple people were rescued from a burning building after a fire broke out in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia on Monday.

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a building fire on the 4700 block of Ashburner Street at around 8:30 p.m.

A 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, according to officials.

Multiple people were rescued from the blaze and one person was given CPR, the fire department said.

Chopper 3 was over the scene Monday evening.

Fire crews were able to control the blaze in about 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed.