Watch CBS News
Sports

Prices for World Series Game 3, 4 are through the roof

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The countdown to the World Series is on. We're just three days away from game one in Houston.

If you want to see the game in person, it's going to cost you a lot.

CBS3 checked ticket prices on StubHub.

For Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, tickets start at just under $1,000.

For Game 4, a seat in the rooftop bleachers costs $1,080.

If there's a Game 5, the most expensive tickets cost more than $1,400.

Some experts are warning fans to be careful so they don't get scammed.

If you don't want to deal with a third-party seller, the Phillies and Major League Baseball are offering fans a chance to purchase tickets to the game at the Ballpark here.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 8:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.