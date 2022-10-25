Prices for World Series Game 3, 4 are through the roof

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The countdown to the World Series is on. We're just three days away from game one in Houston.

If you want to see the game in person, it's going to cost you a lot.

CBS3 checked ticket prices on StubHub.

For Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, tickets start at just under $1,000.

For Game 4, a seat in the rooftop bleachers costs $1,080.

If there's a Game 5, the most expensive tickets cost more than $1,400.

Some experts are warning fans to be careful so they don't get scammed.

If you don't want to deal with a third-party seller, the Phillies and Major League Baseball are offering fans a chance to purchase tickets to the game at the Ballpark here.