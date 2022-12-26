Philly's African American Museum to host Kinara lighting

African American Museum in Philadelphia to celebrate first day of Kwanza

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Monday is the first day of Kwanzaa, and the African American Museum in Philadelphia is hosting a celebration.

The Kinara lighting will be hosted at 6:30 p.m. to kick off this year's Kwanzaa season.

The AAMP will honor the principle of Umoja, which means "to strive for and maintain unity in the family, community, nation and race."

Additional activities will include open mic poetry and a drum circle.

The holiday is celebrated until Jan. 1.