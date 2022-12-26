Watch CBS News
Local News

Philly's African American Museum to host Kinara lighting

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

African American Museum in Philadelphia to celebrate first day of Kwanza
African American Museum in Philadelphia to celebrate first day of Kwanza 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Monday is the first day of Kwanzaa, and the African American Museum in Philadelphia is hosting a celebration.

The Kinara lighting will be hosted at 6:30 p.m. to kick off this year's Kwanzaa season. 

The AAMP will honor the principle of Umoja, which means "to strive for and maintain unity in the family, community, nation and race."

Additional activities will include open mic poetry and a drum circle. 

The holiday is celebrated until Jan. 1. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 5:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.