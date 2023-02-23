Philly US Postal Service employees receive recognition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some very dedicated U.S. Postal Service employees became members of the Million Mile Club Thursday morning.

The award recognizes drivers who've been accident-free for either 30 years or a million miles. Others were also presented Thursday with awards for years of service.

Philadelphia Postmaster Leroy Middleton believes these postal workers' work ethics deserves to be recognized as they risk their lives every day getting behind the wheel.

"The city of Philadelphia benefits daily from the excellent safety performance of these employees. Their commitment to safety shows excellent customer service, hard work and dedication to the postal service," Postmaster Middleton said.

Being a driver for the U.S. Postal Service is a job that requires all drivers to undergo rigorous screening, training and a testing process to earn credentials to operate postal vehicles.