Philly native serving up authentic cheesesteaks in San Diego

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Good food spots are a staple for Philadelphians, especially when it comes to a cheesesteak. We've found the perfect spot to get a taste of Philly if you're on the West Coast.

We're talking about the Philadelphia Sandwich Company in San Diego. Owner Joe Crescenzo is serving up authentic Philly cheesesteaks, giving Philly sports fans a taste of home while on the road.

While Padres fans also love a good cheesesteak, the Phillies gear covering the walls shows his heart is with the Fightins.

"I love California, but Philadelphia will always be my home," Crescenzo said.

He says San Diego is a melting pot of people from all over the country but feels the majority of his customers are Philly natives, or visiting from Philly and have been sent to try his sandwich spot.

There are plenty of restaurants across the country that claim they offer the "real deal" when it comes to a Philly cheesesteak, but at the Philadelphia Sandwich Company, they know you have to have the East Coast products.

"Everything is shipped in like you said. The Amoroso rolls, and I joke around whenever people say, 'Oh you are authentic?' I say, 'Well the rolls are shipped in from Philly, the steak is shipped from back east and the cook is from Philly.' That's myself. They get a kick out of that," Crescenzo said.

One thing he says many non-Philadelphians don't realize is that everyone eats their cheesesteaks differently, so to cater to everyone's liking, he has all different types of cheeses like white American, Whiz and provolone.

But what's the key to making a good, authentic cheesesteak? While the Philly roll is important, Crescenzo says the "TLC" that goes into making the sandwich is just as important.

