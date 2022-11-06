Watch CBS News
Insufficient mail-in ballots can be corrected at City Hall

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Voters with incomplete mail-in ballots asked to come to City Hall
Voters with incomplete mail-in ballots asked to come to City Hall 00:40

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – So far, more than 35 million Americans have voted early, either by mail or in person, that's according to the United States Elections Project. Now, the Philadelphia city commissioners have posted a list of voters whose ballots have been determined to lack a signature or written date on the declaration envelope.

Voters on this list can go to City Hall room 400, Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to request a replacement ballot and avoid the potential rejection of their ballot.

