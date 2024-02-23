Philly Home and Garden Show returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) - The Philly Home and Garden Show returns Friday to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center with nearly 300 exhibitors prepared to inspire your next home remodel or DIY project.

The show features exhibitors showcasing a range of products, from home décor and furniture to garden and landscaping, kitchen and bath, and a marketplace where visitors can take something home with them.

Also new to the show this year is an exhibit explaining how homeowners can add a pickleball court to their backyards. Visitors can take a whack at a few balls on the court set up by Superior Play Systems.

New to the Philly Home and Garden Show this year is Douglasville’s Cozy Quarters Decor - operating the Succulent Bar. Show opens today at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks and runs through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/Yt0PNXN3dK — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) February 23, 2024

Over three days, the Philly Home and Garden Show will showcase special appearances by Clint Harp, the wood-loving carpenter who works with renowned designer Joanna Gaines on HGTV's hit show "Fixer Upper."

Steve Ford, a proud Pennsylvania native and HGTV star of "Restored by the Fords," will also take to the main stage.

Organizers says these are some of the other highlights include a Feature Gardens, the Book Bank benefitting Reach Out and Read, a doggy fashion show, food truck day and plenty more.

The Philly Home and Garden Show hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for adults are $12 and admission is free for children under 12 years old.