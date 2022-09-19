Philadelphia firefighter heads to Puerto Rico to assist emergency crews with Hurricane Fiona flood victims

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Fiona has swept through Puerto Rico wreaking havoc and it hits home for many here in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Fire Department has sent one firefighter to help flood victims and emergency crews.

"My family pretty much is doing okay. My extended family, they're really struggling because they live in the mountains and that's where they have the most damage, especially the floods," Suzzette Ortiz, a Puerto Rico native living in Pennsauken, said.

Ortiz says her family in San Juan is without power and water.

"It's nerve-racking because after five years the island is still working to rise up from Maria so for the people, especially for the poor it's very hard," Ortiz said.

CBS3 also spoke with Carmen Antompietri over the phone who has family in the states but lives in San German.

She says the intense wind ripped out trees in her backyard. Her family is relying on a generator and rainwater, but thankfully everyone is safe.

Back in Philadelphia, at a Latino art nonprofit, Taller Puertorriqueño, Ashleen Castillo says her hometown is underwater.

"It brought a lot of rain and my town that's in the mountains is flooded and I've never seen that before," Castillo said.

The nonprofit is making plans to take donations to send relief efforts on the island.

"It makes me feel like I have hope, we have hope because even us here at Taller being able to help in any way or form, it feels good so being able to go to my home country and help it's just, makes me feel hope," Castillo said.

Puerto Ricans away from home, they're using music and art as therapy as they wait to hear back from loved ones.

"This is El Faro de Cabo Rojo, which was extremely damaged after Hurricane Maria, and I don't know how it would be now because Fiona hit Cabo Rojo again," Ortiz said.

