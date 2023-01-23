Philly father found guilty for sexually abusing daughter: DA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A father from Northeast Philadelphia was found guilty of several charges in connection with sexually abusing his daughter, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said. James McFadden, 40, was arrested and charged in Feb. 2015.

The then 13-year-old daughter wrote a five-page letter in which she detailed the abuse. The mother eventually found the letter and involved law enforcement, the DA's Office said.

The child had been abused for over six years, officials say.

Now, a jury found the father guilty of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, endangering the welfare of a child and related charges.

During the trial which began in 2018, the daughter and her mother testified detailing the abuse. An uncle who drove the mother and the daughter to the Philadelphia Police Department after the mother discovered the letter, also testified, officials say.

Additionally, an ex-boyfriend of the abused testified. He was also the one that encouraged his ex-girlfriend to come forward with the abuse she experienced.

"There are no words to describe the bravery and strength exhibited by this survivor and her loving family," said Philadelphia DA Krasner.

"I am in awe of the courage displayed by this survivor," Assistant District Attorney Valdes said.

The defendant is scheduled for sentencing by the Hon. Deborah D. Cianfrani in April.

To report child sexual abuse, contact the Philadelphia Children's Alliance hotline: 1-800-932-0313.

To report domestic violence incidents, contact Women Against Abuse's 24-hour Philadelphia Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-866-723-3014.