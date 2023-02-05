Philly fans had meet and greet with Eagles' Brandon Graham

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An Eagles' Super Bowl champ was out in the community Saturday. Fans got a chance to meet Brandon Graham at Bill's Sports Cards in Northeast Philadelphia.

The defensive end got well wishes and signed autographs. Graham says he appreciates the passion of Philly fans and knows they are excited to watch him play in Super Bowl 57 against the Chiefs.

"I mean, you know what, it's always cool to see Eagles fans, especially during this time of the Super Bowl," Graham said. "Everybody getting ready for the big game and we are just all excited to be around right now, in this moment."

Graham signed pictures of his strip-sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl 52.

The fumble helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl championship.