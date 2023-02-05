Watch CBS News
Philly fans had meet and greet with Eagles' Brandon Graham

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Meet and greet with Eagles' Brandon Graham in Northeast Philadelphia
Meet and greet with Eagles' Brandon Graham in Northeast Philadelphia 00:48

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An Eagles' Super Bowl champ was out in the community Saturday. Fans got a chance to meet Brandon Graham at Bill's Sports Cards in Northeast Philadelphia.

The defensive end got well wishes and signed autographs. Graham says he appreciates the passion of Philly fans and knows they are excited to watch him play in Super Bowl 57 against the Chiefs.

"I mean, you know what, it's always cool to see Eagles fans, especially during this time of the Super Bowl," Graham said. "Everybody getting ready for the big game and we are just all excited to be around right now, in this moment."

Graham signed pictures of his strip-sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl 52.

The fumble helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl championship.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 4, 2023 / 8:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

