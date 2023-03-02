Philly community event brings thousands together in effort to stop gun violence

Philadelphia community festival brings thousands together in effort to stop gun violence

Philadelphia community festival brings thousands together in effort to stop gun violence

Philadelphia community festival brings thousands together in effort to stop gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A community festival brought thousands together in an effort to stop the gun violence epidemic through art, music and fashion.

It's more than just music, art and fashion taking over the met in North Philadelphia Wednesday.

"This is for everyone to come from all different walks of life, everyone that has experienced trauma, everyone that has experienced pain," Sister Taleah Taylor said.

Taylor is the organizer, bringing the community together to heal from the scars of gun violence.

"It's a way to give back," Taleah said.

The City of Dreams Coalition, Social Music Movement and city stakeholders hosted "The City of Spittaz Community Festival."

"We need to come together and love, so this was a positive thing," Toni Mcilwaine said.

The stop the violence event highlights the arts while connecting neighbors with resources including jobs and housing. It also honored the hundreds of gun violence victims.

"Take something home and reapply it in your home. Rebuild your foundations. Our kids don't have to be hurting out here," Taylor said.

Those at The Met Wednesday agree events like this are the start of bringing the community together to stop the violence in the city of Philadelphia.

"It's time to get off these corners. It's time for us to tell our sons – let's go," Taylor said.

The event continues at The Met on North Broad through midnight.