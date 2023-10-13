Philly Bike Ride 2023: Road closures, parking restrictions in Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Oct. 13, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Oct. 13, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Oct. 13, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 20-mile car-free bike ride will close several streets in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The second annual Philly Bike Ride will begin Saturday at 7:30 a.m. at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and end by Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Organizers said road closures will begin around 3:30 a.m.

More than 6,000 people are expected to participate in this year's bike ride, organizers said.

Here are the road closures and parking restrictions for Saturday.

The second annual Philly Bike Ride will take place Saturday, closing several road closures and restricting parking in the city. Philly Bike Ride

2023 Philly Bike Ride road closures

The bike ride's website said closures will begin rolling out around 3:30 a.m. and open by 12 p.m.

Eakins Oval: The north side of Eakins Oval to Art Museum Drive will close at 3:30 a.m. and reopen at 2 p.m.

Ben Franklin Parkway: Eakins Oval to 20th Street will close from 3:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Kelly Drive: Spring Garden Street to 25th Street will close from 3:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

As for the course, here are the road closures.

Ben Franklin Parkway: 20th Street to 15th Street will close from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Arch Street: The Parkway to North 15th Street will close from 6:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

North 15th Street: Arch Street to South Penn Square will close from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Penn Square: North 15th to Market Streets will close from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Market Street: Penn Square to 5th Street will close from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

5th Street: Market to Race Streets will close from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Race Street: 5th Street to North Christopher Columbus Boulevard will close from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

North Christopher Columbus Blvd.: Race to Christian Streets will close from 6:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Christian Street: North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to South 22nd Street will close from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

South and North 22nd Streets: Christian Streets to Ben Franklin Parkway will close from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Kelly Drive: 25th Street to Falls Bridge will close from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Falls Bridge: Kelly Drive to MLK Drive will close from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

MLK Drive: Falls Bridge to Black Road will close from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Spring Garden off-ramp to Eakins Oval will be closed from 3:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

When will roads reopen?

According to the bike ride's website, roads will begin reopening on a rolling basis and should be open by noon, except for near the ride's finish line.

Parking restrictions

In addition to road closures, there will also be parking restrictions in the area beginning at 12:01 a.m.

Ben Franklin Parkway: 22nd to 16th Streets, until 10 a.m.

Logan Square: 18th to 19th Streets, until 10 a.m.

Arch Street: 16th to 15th Streets, until 10 a.m.

North 15th Street: Arch to Market Streets, until 10 a.m.

Market Street: 6th Street to Penn Square, until 10 a.m.

Penn Square: Market to 15th Streets, until 10 a.m.

Race Street: 5th Street to North Christopher Columbus Boulevard, until 10 a.m.

Christian Street: North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to South 22nd Street, until 11 a.m.

South and North 22nd Streets: Christian Street to Ben Franklin Parkway, until 11 a.m.

Art Museum Drive: Ben Franklin Parkway to Pennsylvania Avenue, until 1 p.m.

Spring Garden Street: Pennsylvania Avenue to Kelly Drive, until 1 p.m.