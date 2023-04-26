How this Villanova student helped police arrest suspect wanted on drug offenses

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) -- A quick-thinking Villanova University student jumped into action last week to help police in Delaware County to make an arrest. Radnor police honored the student on Wednesday.

Rarely-seen police body camera video shows the moments Radnor Township police arrested a man who they claim had earlier ran from an officer during a traffic stop near Villanova University on April 18.

"There was a subject running with warrants in the area," Radnor Police Superintendent Chris Flanagan said, "so students were alerted. Some neighbors were concerned."

Flanagan says the traffic stop happened on East Lancaster Avenue for an unregistered motorcycle.

But as the officer ran the driver's ID, the driver ditched the bike and made a run for it. The officer then ran after him, but the driver was a ways ahead.

That's when a Villanova student, who was running late to class, saw what happened and asked the officer if he needed a ride.

"I'm usually late," Phillip Sandor said, "so it didn't really matter. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, there's no way I just saw.'"

Speaking exclusively with CBS News Philadelphia, Sandor described the quick actions he took to help.

"I kind of just watched this all happen in my car," Sandor said, "and I rolled down my window and asked the officer if he needed a ride."

Together, that officer and the 22-year-old finance business student drove around live train tracks that the suspect had jumped over.

Within minutes, police found the suspect, who was wanted in Philadelphia and Chester County for drug offenses, and the arrest was made.

Police say the student's assistance helped them make the arrest. Would that arrest have happened if not for his help?

"It reduced the distance of time and it put us in the area," Flanagan said. "We were able to set up a proper perimeter and then do a systematic search. I think he's a great citizen. Police cannot fight crime without the support of the community and that was teamwork being done."

"I really don't think what I did was that important," Sandor said.

Radnor police on Wednesday honored recognized Sandor with a certificate of appreciation.

"We would not be able to accomplish this without a good community member like Mr. Sandor here," Flanagan said.

The police superintendent doesn't encourage people to step into investigations, but every rule has an exception.