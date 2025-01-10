Pennsylvania man who registered to vote in Florida sentenced to probation for multiple election fraud offenses

A Montgomery County man was sentenced to probation for multiple election fraud offenses, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Philip C. Pulley of Huntington Valley, Montgomery County, was sentenced Thursday to three years probation and 100 hours of community service, with 50 of those hours dedicated toward an organization that promotes fair elections. Pulley was also fined $9,500, an additional $400 special assessment, and must also write a letter explaining why he committed the offenses.

Pulley was charged in August for falsely registering to vote, double voting and election fraud. He pleaded guilty to the charges in September.

Authorities say, that in 2018, while Pulley was registered to vote in Montgomery County, he additionally registered to vote in Broward County, Florida.

He later registered in Philadelphia County in 2020, using a false address and social security number.

In the 2022 general election, Pulley cast votes in both Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. The election featured the race for Pennsylvania's Senate seat between Sen. John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz.

"Free and fair elections are critical to the health of our democracy, and those who undermine them can dangerously erode the public's trust," said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.