Watch CBS News
Sports

Phillies' Zack Wheeler has not allowed a hit through seven innings against White Sox

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia ace Zack Wheeler has not allowed a hit through seven innings in Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox, and the Phillies lead 7-0.

Wheeler has struck out eight, walked two and hit a batter. The White Sox hit just two balls out of the infield against the 33-year-old right-hander, Braden Shewmake's flyout to right leading off the sixth and Andrew Benintendi's flyout to the center-field warning track with one out in the seventh.

Wheeler has thrown 71 of 101 pitches for strikes. He has not thrown a complete game since 2021, when he pitched three, including a pair of shutouts.

A night earlier, Philadelphia's Spencer Turnbull didn't allow a hit until Gavin Sheets' one-out single in the seventh.

Chicago entered Saturday hitting a major league-low .190 and its 3-16 record was the worst after 19 games in team history.

First published on April 20, 2024 / 8:25 PM EDT

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.