World War II veteran gets 100th birthday surprise from Phillie Phanatic: "I can't believe it"

SPRING CITY, Pa. (CBS) -- It was the birthday party of the century Tuesday for a World War II veteran and Phillies fan in Chester County.

"I can't believe it," said Paul Trumbetas, as he got quite a surprise from his favorite baseball team.

Horns on military vehicles blew as the Phillie Phanatic pulled up to the Southeastern Veterans' Center in Spring City. Trumbetas celebrated his 100th birthday, while the Phillies celebrated his service as a World War II Army veteran. His daughter, Denise Selzer, said it all started with an email she sent, asking for a small favor from his favorite team.

"Maybe let us go to a game when he celebrated his 100th birthday, and they came back with this," Selzer said.

CBS News Philadelphia

This celebration, with many of Trumbetas' fellow residents and military veterans, was part of the Phillies Salute to Service. It was also a salute to a true hometown fan.

"I'm a Phillies fan, an Eagles fan," Trumbetas said. "A 76ers fan, and a Flyers fan."

There was an honor guard, cake, and even an ice cream truck. Trumbetas, his wife Barbara, and his youngest daughter, Fran Griffith, were all surprised by this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

"It's humongous," Griffith said as she looked at the more than 100 people on the front lawn of the facility. "It's more than I had expected. This is way more than what I thought was going to happen today, and I'm very happy."

CBS News Philadelphia

The party didn't end. Phillies legend Mickey Morandini gave Trumbetas the ball he will throw out for the first pitch on Saturday, May 18. Trumbetas had this advice for the team on game day.

"Tell them to keep hitting, that's all. Keep hitting," Trumbetas said.