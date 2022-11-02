Meet the college student painting lawns red for Phillies

South Jersey college student painting the town red for the Phillies

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Painting the town red – that's the going thing right now. But how about your grass or your lawn? A South Jersey College student is doing just that for fans with Phillies fever.

These days you won't hear many homeowners telling Zoe Rodriguez to get off their lawns.

Instead, they're welcoming her with open arms.

"Every day, about five houses if I can, just going all over the place," Rodriguez said.

The senior student from Rutgers University-Camden has been shaking and spraying for customers requesting her Phillies-themed lawn art.

"I think everybody's trying to get it done before the World Series ends," Rodriguez said.

And as you can imagine, she's been using a lot of red paint.

"Lowe's in my town doesn't have any red right now," Rodriguez said. "It's all gone. All of it, and it's all going on lawns and I'm going through a lot of spray paint."

But, Phillies fans just can't seem to get enough.

"Everyone says they love it," Rodriguez said. "They want a picture. Their kids love it. It's cool to see that though."

"Haven't had an unhappy fan yet," she added.

Rodriguez is a big fan of her hometown teams.

"It's an electric environment," Rodriguez said. "I've been a die-hard Philly sports fan my entire life, grew up going to Eagles games, Phillies games. It's just a good environment.

It takes her about 20 minutes to design Phillies logos freehanded.

"I've never used a stencil and it's kinda where it went," Rodriguez said.

Now she has an art collection of Phillies lawn logos that spans South Jersey, Philly and beyond for her customers.

"It rocks, go Phillies," Kate Dickinson, a customer, said.

Rodriguez charges anywhere from $150 to 250 per lawn depending on how large the sign is.