"It feels like Christmas" for many Philadelphia sports fans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS Philadelphia was outside Wells Fargo Center on Monday as Sixers fans made their way in for a home game against the Indiana Pacers and many did so in their Phillies gear, still very much soaking in all the feels of clinching a spot in the World Series.

Meanwhile, the Sixers unseated the Pacers, 120-106, for their first win of the season.

With Citizens Bank Park as their backdrop, these Kutztown University friends tailgated outside Wells Fargo Center, hoping to get a taste of Red October in South Philly on a student budget.

"We were watching the Phillies yesterday," Kutztown University student Sarah Boettger said. "I said, 'Sixers tickets, 14 bucks, we're there."

"I got to represent everybody," Joshua Maldonado said.

Philadelphia sports fans Maldonado and Dana Wierzbicki were eager to come out for Monday night's Sixers game, not wanting that winning feeling to end.

"I have been on a high all day," Maldonado said.

"It feels like Christmas," Wierzbicki said.

Brandon Lusardi was at Game 5 with his dad and says watching Bryce Harper hit the go-ahead two-run home run is something he'll never forget.

"I just looked over at him and I'm like, 'he's going to do it," Lusardi said, "and then, I don't know, everything just blacked out after that."

On Monday afternoon, both Mayor Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw expressed their gratitude to fans for celebrating safely Sunday night. Outlaw called it a magical day on Twitter, adding her thanks to "residents and visitors for showing the world that we've been here before, & we know how to party responsibly."

"Philly fans always get a bad rap," Dave Hurwitz said. "We're just passionate about our teams."

As the NLCS victory sets in, fans say this team has done something for our city beyond baseball.

"It's the city, the energy, you feel it?" Terrance Pough said. "It's in the air."

"That's the great thing about sports," Keith Rhine said. "It lifts everybody and you can just sense it everyone is just in a good mood."