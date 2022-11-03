Busy sports night has Philadelphia bars facing conundrum

Local bars to choose whether they will show Eagles or Phillies game Thursday night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the Philadelphia Phillies fight for a Game 5 victory in the World Series Thursday night, the Eagles will be playing at the same time, hoping to remain undefeated, which means some bars will be forced to figure out which games to show to patrons.

At Doobies Bar in Graduate Hospital, owner Patti Brett only has one working television, and she plans for it to be tuned in to the Phillies.

"Two of the games that we lost, one to Houston last night and one to the Padres during the playoffs, I watched from another bar, so I feel like I jinxed the team," Brett said with a laugh. "The beers will be flowing tonight."

At Mulligan's in Oaklyn, New Jersey, owner Jim Mulligan has enough TVs to play both games, but it's still a challenge.

"That's going to be a little tricky here," Mulligan said. "We're going to put the sound on the Phillies and have a couple TVs for the Eagles."

Mulligan expects larger crowds, which means more preparation, including hundreds of pounds of additional chicken wings and a third more beer than he orders on a typical night.

"More staff. We're doing more ordering," Mulligan said. "We're doing two orders a week instead of one order."