Phillies' World Series a boom for local businesses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies fans are ordering up tasty meals and treats to enjoy with families and friends as the Fightins gear up for Game 2 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

It was a mad rush of non-stop orders at Carlino's in Ardmore as Phillies fans get ready for their watch parties.

"At around quarter to eight, people started lining up outside," Laura Carlino said, "because they couldn't place their orders during the week so they were like we're going to sneak in early to try and get one of the pre-made pies. In half an hour, it was gone."

While trying to keep up with the demand, Bruno DiNardo says he's lost count of how many tomato pies he's made for hungry fans.

"Oh, I have no idea," DiNardo said. "So many."

Jim DelPizzo says his pie won't be lasting long.

"It's going to be gone," DelPizzo said. "My grandkids will eat it in two minutes."

Fans also were stocking up on freshly made treats, all with a Phillies twist.

"I need to buy some Phillies cupcakes and they're hard to find," Ken Weiss said. "I've been to other places and they're either don't have them or aren't carrying them, so I heard they have them here."

And to wash it all down, fans headed out to Manoa Beverage in Havertown to buy their favorite drinks.

"Some adult beverages for the family," Steve Wildman said. "The adults in the family, of course."

Owner David Sen says they've been busy all morning.

"We are doing a lot of deliveries to houses as they are getting ready for parties," Sen said, "so it's going great."

Fans say hopefully the food and drinks will ease their game-day jitters as they hope for another win.