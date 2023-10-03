Why do Phillies playoff tickets cost more compared to other teams?

Phillies Game 1 of Wild Card Series tickets much higher than other NL team cities

Phillies Game 1 of Wild Card Series tickets much higher than other NL team cities

Phillies Game 1 of Wild Card Series tickets much higher than other NL team cities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday's Game 1 between the Phillies and Marlins will be played in front of a sold-out crowd. But if you're trying to get tickets you know they aren't a steal.

According to Vivid Seats, the average ticket prices to Game 1 and 2 of the National League Wild Card Series are in the top five most expensive in the MLB this season. With that -- some Phillies fans are saying they'll be dancing on their own – in their living room.

It's hard to miss the Phillies pride bursting in Center City. From jerseys to hats and even a scrub cap, this city is ready for Red October.

"The Phillies are the hottest ticket in town right now. Actually, they are the hottest ticket in the country," Chris McIntyre said.

And it's a ticket McIntyre has. He's going to Game 1 with his son.

"I said 'How much are tickets?' He said '$500.' So I said 'You need money to go to the game,'" McIntyre said.

CBS Philadelphia spoke with Lauren Callahan while she was picking up new Phillies gear. She too will be at Citizens Bank Park for the game.

"Phillies fans come out. Phillies fans will pay whatever. They're just passionate," Callahan said.

No one CBS Philadelphia spoke with said that they found Game 1 ticket prices a steal. But for some, a seat at the ballpark was simply not feasible.

"My husband looked into it and we just couldn't afford it at this time. So we'll be watching it from home," Pat Cutsavage said.

"I want to go to watch my favorite players and my favorite team, but it's too expensive," Melod Barra said.

CBS Philadelphia looked at SeatGeek around 2 p.m. to find the cheapest single ticket for sale among all four playoff series games around the country Tuesday.

In Philly, it was $125, but the other three games had tickets for $11 or less.

"It's no different than a Taylor Swift concert, right? If she's popular, and people want to pay that price for that -- they're going to. Same thing with the Phillies for the playoffs," John Allgood said.

Allgood, a sport management expert, said he believes the Phillies "priced it accordingly based on demand."

He adds it's hard to compare ticket prices against different cities.

"It just depends on what your market is and what the market is. The phrase I use is what the market can bear," Allgood said.

We know Philly came out for Taylor Swift – and we know they are coming out for the game Tuesday night.

If you're looking for Game 1 tickets, a Seat Geek representative said the average resale price is going for $270.