Phillies surprise 4-year-old "Mighty Aaron" with holiday parade

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ (CBS) -- The Phillies and a South Jersey community came together to give a little boy and his family a holiday to remember Thursday night.

Aaron Kline is just 4 years old and battling brain cancer.

He had no idea that his community and the Phillies planned a "winter wonderland" parade all for him and his family.

It started with a knock on the door at the family's home, which led to a night filled with lights, holiday music and a visit from the Phillie Phanatic.

"Mighty Aaron" even got to see Santa and watch his favorite characters from Paw Patrol lead the parade.

1993 National League champion Mickey Morandini and Phillies broadcaster Tom McCarthy were there too.

Aaron's parents Marc and Shana Kline say they're thankful for the opportunity to make these special memories before his stem cell transplant.

"Just being able to get that emotional uplift helps long-term too," said Aaron's dad Marc Kline. "When he goes back in the hospital he'll be in a better state."

"it's always good to see him when he does feel good to have him happy," said Aaron's mother, Shana Kline. "His highs are high and his lows are really low. Yeah, we're super happy this worked out."

Shana Kline says Aaron heads back to the hospital starting December 15th for the next four to six weeks.