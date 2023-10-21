Watch CBS News
Sports

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: NLCS Game 5 lineups

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies' Manager Rob Thomson talks ahead of crucial Game 5 against Diamondbacks
Phillies' Manager Rob Thomson talks ahead of crucial Game 5 against Diamondbacks 07:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are playing for redemption Saturday night against the Diamondbacks after a 6-5 loss on Friday. The teams are tied 2-2 in the NLCS. 

The first pitch is at 8:07 p.m. at Chase Field in Phoenix. 

Here's the team's lineup for Game 5: 

  • DH Kyle Schwarber
  • SS Trea Turner
  • 1B Bryce Harper
  • 3B Alec Bohm
  • 2B Bryson Stott
  • C J.T. Realmuto 
  • RF Nick Castellanos 
  • LF Brandon Marsh
  • CF Johan Rojas
  • P Wheeler
Kyle Schwarber talks ahead of crucial Game 5 against Diamondbacks 06:27

Here's Arizona's lineup for Game 5:

Phillies' Pitcher Aaron Nola talks ahead of crucial Game 5 against Diamondbacks 07:28

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 21, 2023 / 7:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.