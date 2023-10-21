Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: NLCS Game 5 lineups
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are playing for redemption Saturday night against the Diamondbacks after a 6-5 loss on Friday. The teams are tied 2-2 in the NLCS.
The first pitch is at 8:07 p.m. at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Here's the team's lineup for Game 5:
- DH Kyle Schwarber
- SS Trea Turner
- 1B Bryce Harper
- 3B Alec Bohm
- 2B Bryson Stott
- C J.T. Realmuto
- RF Nick Castellanos
- LF Brandon Marsh
- CF Johan Rojas
- P Wheeler
Here's Arizona's lineup for Game 5:
