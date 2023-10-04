Here's the Philadelphia Phillies lineup in Game 2 vs. the Miami Marlins
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's an old saying: If it's not broke, don't fix it. That's exactly what Phillies manager Rob Thomson is doing on Wednesday night.
The Phillies are running back the same lineup in Game 2 that they used in the 4-1 Game 1 victory against the Miami Marlins with a National League Division Series berth on the line.
Here's the lineup:
- DH Kyle Schwarber
- SS Trea Turner
- 3B Alec Bohm
- 1B Bryce Harper
- C J.T. Realmuto
- RF Nick Castellanos
- 2B Bryson Stott
- LF Cristian Pache
- CF Johan Rojas
- P Aaron Nola
