Here's the Philadelphia Phillies lineup in Game 2 vs. the Miami Marlins

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's an old saying: If it's not broke, don't fix it. That's exactly what Phillies manager Rob Thomson is doing on Wednesday night. 

The Phillies are running back the same lineup in Game 2 that they used in the 4-1 Game 1 victory against the Miami Marlins with a National League Division Series berth on the line. 

Here's the lineup: 

  • DH Kyle Schwarber
  • SS Trea Turner
  • 3B Alec Bohm
  • 1B Bryce Harper
  • C J.T. Realmuto
  • RF Nick Castellanos
  • 2B Bryson Stott
  • LF Cristian Pache
  • CF Johan Rojas
  • P Aaron Nola

