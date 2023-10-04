Here's the Philadelphia Phillies lineup in Game 2 vs. the Miami Marlins

"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's an old saying: If it's not broke, don't fix it. That's exactly what Phillies manager Rob Thomson is doing on Wednesday night.

The Phillies are running back the same lineup in Game 2 that they used in the 4-1 Game 1 victory against the Miami Marlins with a National League Division Series berth on the line.

Here's the lineup:

DH Kyle Schwarber

SS Trea Turner

3B Alec Bohm

1B Bryce Harper

C J.T. Realmuto

RF Nick Castellanos

2B Bryson Stott

LF Cristian Pache

CF Johan Rojas

P Aaron Nola

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.