Catching up with Joe Blanton, the last-ever pitcher to hit a home run in the World Series

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS) -- Opening Day is quickly approaching, and it's no secret the Philadelphia Phillies have their eye on finishing the job in 2024. The Phillies open the season at home against the Atlanta Braves on March 28.

The Phillies on Monday lost, 2-1, to the New York Yankees in a spring training game in Clearwater.

With 17 days until Opening Day, let's catch up with the last pitcher ever to hit a home run in a World Series game and check in on the Phillies' current goals.

Celebrating the past

Here in Clearwater this spring training, it's about celebrating the incredible team the Phillies have now but also past legends. CBS News Philadelphia got a chance to reminisce with a pitcher who played a key role in the 2008 World Series title.

Joe Blanton, the last-ever pitcher to hit a home run in a World Series, is in camp with the Phillies.

"Usually the home run in '08. That's immediately," Blanton said. "It's usually like, 'Oh, I was at that game' or 'How was that?' It's that."

Blanton said he doesn't rewatch his home run often.

"A couple of years ago, I put it on the screen and I didn't realize how bad the video was in '08," Blanton said. "But my son is 11, he was maybe 9 or so. I showed him and he goes, 'That's it?' So, kids put it in perspective real quick."

If you get to pitch in a World Series, you're in rarified air. But if you happen to be a pitcher who hits a home run in the World Series, you're forever a legend.

"To win a World Series"

This season is all about one thing: getting back to the World Series. The Phillies fell short in 2023, but that is where their focus remains as Opening Day nears.

"Super hungry to get there actually and finish the job this year," Orion Kerkering said. "And just be able to go from the get-go, instead of slow starts some guys have said we've had. Just jump from Game 1 all the way until Game 180, whatever it might be."

"To win a World Series," Whit Merrifield said. "It's why I ultimately chose this place. I think this team has as good a chance as anybody to hoist that trophy at the end of the year. That's what our focus is, and that's what we're going to try to do."

Kerkering became an overnight sensation last season and will play a key role out of the bullpen.

While Merrifield has been around, he will be relied upon heavily off the bench.