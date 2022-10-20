Phillies rally bus ready to fire up city for Game 3 of NLCS



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies will be back home for Game 3 of the NLCS against the Padres Friday night after a loss in Game 2 left the series tied 1 to 1.

The Big Red Rally for Red October bus tours the region on Thursday. The whole purpose of going from place to place is to get the crowd excited for this weekend's games against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park.

The double-decker bus, loaded with rally towels is headed to South Jersey and Center City.

Fans at each tour stop will be invited to sign The Rally for Red October Bus with "Go Phillies" messages and receive postseason freebies.

CBS3 spoke with the ball girls about why this is so exciting.

"We're winning the World Series, I'm feeling great. We're feeling hot. Last night was just a bump in the road," a Phillies ball girl said. "When we won the World Series last time, we split every first-game series, so I'm thinking we're going to ride it out until the end. I am going to be on the field for tomorrow night's game. So, I'm very excited to see that crowd from the inside but honestly just working 50-50, the past series, just to see everyone so excited to be there. The rally tail is going. It's been such a cool environment."

Anyone who would like to join them just head to one of the stops.

The tour kicks off at 9:15 a.m. at P.J. Whelihan's in Haddonfield.

The other stops are:

Comcast Center Plaza at 11 a.m.



Rittenhouse Square at 12:30 p.m.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art at 1:30 p.m.

30th Street Station at 2:30 p.m.

Franklin Square at 3:30 p.m.



The Kimmel Center at 4 p.m.

You can go out and see the Phanatic, some former players and the Phillies ballgirls.