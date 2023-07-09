Watch CBS News
Phillies place reliever Alvarado on the injured list with left elbow inflammation

/ AP

The Philadelphia Phillies placed left-handed reliever José Alvarado on the 15-day injured list on Sunday because of left elbow inflammation.

The 28-year-old Alvarado has appeared in 26 games and last pitched in a one-inning scoreless outing against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. Although All-Star Craig Kimbrel has assumed the closer's role, Alvarado maintains a vital role for the Phillies in high-leverage spots. He has a 1.38 ERA.

Alvarado dealt with similar inflammation in early May and was sidelined for for weeks.

"There's always concern, but it's basically the same thing he had before," manager Rob Thomson said before his team's series finale against Miami. "Some inflammation in the elbow and just has to calm it down."

The move is retroactive to Friday.

Philadelphia recalled right-handed reliever Andrew Bellatti from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in corresponding move.

